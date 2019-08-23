Panthers' Cam Newton: Cautiously optimistic for Week 1

Newton was diagnosed Friday morning with a mid-foot sprain, leading Panthers general manager Marty Hurney to say he's "cautiously optimistic" the quarterback will be ready for Week 1, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Hurney is acknowledging the possibility of a regular-season absence, but he at least seems to believe Newton's injury isn't a long-term problem. The quarterback initially was thought to have hurt his left ankle, which previously required surgery in March 2014 and was sprained again last November. Despite getting good news from initial X-rays, Newton used a walking boot on his left foot after making an early exit from Thursday's preseason game against New England. The Panthers' backup QB situation suddenly comes under the microscope, with Kyle Allen, Will Grier and Taylor Heinicke all looking bad through the first three weeks of the preseason. Allen was the first man in after Newton in Thursday's contest, while Heinicke didn't play at all.