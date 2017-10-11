Panthers' Cam Newton: Cleared for Thursday
Newton (shoulder) doesn't have a designation in advance of Thursday's game against the Eagles, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
In order to keep Newton's throwing shoulder fresh this season, the Panthers have implemented a practice regimen that includes at least one limited session per week for their franchise quarterback. After a full practice Wednesday, though, he's been cleared on a short week for a Thursday night showdown versus the Eagles, who boast the 29th-ranked pass defense on the campaign.
