Panthers' Cam Newton: Cleared for Week 16
Newton (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and has been cleared for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
This has been the routine all season, with Newton showing up on the injury report due to the Panthers' desire to limit his practice reps. He's been something less than the best version of himself for a second straight year, but last week's four-touchdown gem against the Packers bodes well for a strong finish to the campaign. Newton will now take aim at a Tampa Bay defense that's allowing 7.9 yards per pass attempt, though he did struggle in the same matchup back in Week 8.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Puts in limited showing Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws four touchdowns in win over Packers•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready to face Packers•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Clutch in Sunday's victory•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...