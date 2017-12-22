Panthers' Cam Newton: Cleared for Week 16

Newton (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and has been cleared for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

This has been the routine all season, with Newton showing up on the injury report due to the Panthers' desire to limit his practice reps. He's been something less than the best version of himself for a second straight year, but last week's four-touchdown gem against the Packers bodes well for a strong finish to the campaign. Newton will now take aim at a Tampa Bay defense that's allowing 7.9 yards per pass attempt, though he did struggle in the same matchup back in Week 8.