Panthers' Cam Newton: Cleared to face Baltimore

Newton (shoulder) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers scaled back Newton's practice reps during the week to limit stress on his sore right shoulder. Coach Ron Rivera said this could be the new routine moving forward, just as it was last year when Newton was bouncing back from offseason surgery on the shoulder. His matchup with an elite defense is the real concern for Week 8.