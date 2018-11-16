Panthers' Cam Newton: Cleared to face Lions

Newton (shoulder) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Detroit.

The Panthers continue to limit Newton's reps in an effort to maintain the health of his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. He returned to full participation Friday and shouldn't have any issues Sunday in a dome game against a Lions defense ranked 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.9).

