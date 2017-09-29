Panthers' Cam Newton: Cleared to face New England
Newton (shoulder) was a limited participant at Friday's practice, but he doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in New England, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton was a limited participant at every practice for a second straight week, after alternating between full and limited the first two weeks of the season. With his ankle no longer listed on the injury report, it seems the Panthers are just managing their quarterback's reps to avoid over-exertion of his surgically-repaired throwing shoulder. Top wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) has also been cleared for Sunday's matchup with a New England defense that has given up the most passing yards (992) and touchdowns (eight) in the league. The Carolina passing game struggled in similarly favorable matchups against the 49ers (Week 1) and Saints (Week 3).
