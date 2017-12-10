Panthers' Cam Newton: Clutch in Sunday's victory

Newton completed 13 of 25 passes for 137 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings. He also rushed 11 times for 70 yards.

Newton's performance was highlighted by his 62-yard rush to put Carolina in position to score the game-winning touchdown with under two minutes remaining. Along with shaking a defender in the open field on that play, Newton's 18-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter also came after he used his legs to buy time to find Devin Funchess. While Newton has topped 200 passing yards just once over the last six games, he's surpassed 50 rushing yards four times during that span, resulting in five Panther victories. With his dual-threat prowess reestablished, Newton will look to keep things rolling next Sunday versus the Packers.