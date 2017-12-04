Panthers' Cam Newton: Comes through in garbage time
Newton completed 17 of 27 passes for 183 yard and two touchdowns, adding six carries for 51 yards, in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints.
Newton avoided turnovers and generally played a solid game, but he didn't get much help from his weapons besides Devin Funchess (shoulder) and Christian McCaffrey. The quarterback boosted his stat line in a big way late in the fourth quarter, breaking free for a 32-yard scramble and then finding Funchess for a 24-yard touchdown shortly thereafter. Carolina failed to recover the ensuing onsides kick and didn't see the ball again. Newton will return home for a tough matchup with the Vikings in Week 14.
