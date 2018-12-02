Panthers' Cam Newton: Commits four turnovers

Newton completed 28 of 41 pass attempts for 300 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers. He also carried six times for 33 yards.

Newton reached 300 yards for the third time this season and threw multiple touchdowns for the 11th straight game. Unfortunately, his career-high-tying four interceptions were a large reason he had to air it out while playing behind. The turnovers were definitely out of the norm for Newton, who came in having thrown multiple interceptions just once this season. He'll look to bounce back with a better performance next Sunday against the Browns.