Panthers' Cam Newton: Conditioning to blame?
Coach Ron Rivera speculated that Newton's lack of accuracy during Thursday's loss to the Buccaneers may stem to the 10 days that he sat out in August while tending to a mid-foot sprain, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Newton completed 66 percent of his passes in the opener but dropped off to 49 percent Week 2, so Rivera's comments are a bit dubious. Perhaps playing two games in the span of five days was more at fault, but in any case Newton was not crisp Thursday, averaging just 6.5 yards per attempt on 51 throws. Newton's health will be one to watch as the season goes on, not only because of his recent foot issue but also his right throwing shoulder, which was operated on in both March 2017 and January of this year.
