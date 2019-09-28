Panthers' Cam Newton: Confirms Lisfranc injury
Newton confirmed in a personal vlog he suffered a mild Lisfranc sprain and will be out an unspecified amount of time, ESPN's David Newton reports.
Newton, who initially injured his foot during the preseason, said he aggravated the issue in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers, but was noncommittal on a timeframe for return saying, "It could very well be a week. Or two weeks. It could be three weeks, it could be four weeks, it could be six weeks. But I have to understand and know if it takes that time, I trust in this team that they will -- we will -- still be in a great situation by the time I get back." Kyle Allen, who started in place of Newton in Week 3, threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns in his second professional start, and figures to be the starting option for the Panthers until Newton returns.
