Panthers' Cam Newton: Continuing rehab this week
Coach Ron Rivera said Newton's rehabilitation from a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot will continue this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Rivera wouldn't commit to Newton returning to practice, either, but did state that Kyle Allen will be the Panthers' starting QB this Sunday in San Francisco. There's no telling when Newton will get clearance to play for the first time since Week 2, but Allen will be under center until he completes his recovery.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Big contract decision upcoming•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: 'Highly unlikely' for Week 8•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: On pace to practice next week•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: No lock to play after Week 7 bye•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't return for Week 6•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Ditches walking boot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.