Panthers' Cam Newton: Continuing rehab this week

Coach Ron Rivera said Newton's rehabilitation from a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot will continue this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Rivera wouldn't commit to Newton returning to practice, either, but did state that Kyle Allen will be the Panthers' starting QB this Sunday in San Francisco. There's no telling when Newton will get clearance to play for the first time since Week 2, but Allen will be under center until he completes his recovery.