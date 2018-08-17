Panthers' Cam Newton: Could get extended run
Newton could play up to a full half in Friday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Max Henson of the Panthers' official website reports.
The Panthers surely don't plan to keep Newton in the game until halftime, but coach Ron Rivera does have a history of keeping his starters on the field longer than expected when the offense gets off to a slow start in a preseason game. Newton completed six of nine passes for 84 yards in last week's preseason opener against the Bills, staying in for a second drive after the first ended with a punt.
