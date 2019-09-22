Panthers' Cam Newton: Could practice Wednesday

The Panthers believe there's a "real chance" Newton (foot), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, could resume practicing Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport notes that the Panthers are viewing Newton's left mid-foot sprain as a day-to-day concern, which differs from a report earlier Sunday from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that classified the injury as a week-to-week matter. Either way, Newton's status for the Week 4 matchup with Houston won't be established until the Panthers have a chance to check him out in practices next Wednesday through Friday, if he even makes it on the field. Second-year signal-caller Kyle Allen will draw the starting nod in Newton's stead in Week 3.