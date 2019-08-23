Panthers' Cam Newton: Dealing with ankle sprain
Newton's injury is being labeled as a left ankle sprain after his X-rays came back negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While initial tests indicate that Newton avoided a major injury, he'll likely undergo an MRI on Friday. His status for the start of the regular season should become more clear in the coming days.
