Panthers' Cam Newton: Deems himself healthy
Newton (knee) declared himself healthy during a media session Saturday. "It was very big for me making the proper steps this offseason knowing that I'm full go," he said. "My body feels great."
Newton has participated in all drills since training camp opened Thursday, but his initial face-to-face meeting with the media was delayed Friday because his treatment leaked into the time allotted to talk with players, per Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. There was no clarification on what exactly was getting treated, but Newton emerged from the Panthers' wild-card loss in January with ligament and cartilage damage in his right knee, which impacted his workload somewhat during the offseason program. Now back to 100 percent, he's focusing on building his rapport with a revised supporting cast, with Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright and rookie D.J. Moore joining holdovers Devin Funchess, Greg Olsen and Christian McCaffrey.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Taking part in OTAs•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Avoids surgery•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Suffered knee injury in playoffs•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Totals 386 yards, two touchdowns in playoff defeat•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns in full Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming