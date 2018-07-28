Panthers' Cam Newton: Deems himself healthy

Newton (knee) declared himself healthy during a media session Saturday. "It was very big for me making the proper steps this offseason knowing that I'm full go," he said. "My body feels great."

Newton has participated in all drills since training camp opened Thursday, but his initial face-to-face meeting with the media was delayed Friday because his treatment leaked into the time allotted to talk with players, per Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. There was no clarification on what exactly was getting treated, but Newton emerged from the Panthers' wild-card loss in January with ligament and cartilage damage in his right knee, which impacted his workload somewhat during the offseason program. Now back to 100 percent, he's focusing on building his rapport with a revised supporting cast, with Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright and rookie D.J. Moore joining holdovers Devin Funchess, Greg Olsen and Christian McCaffrey.