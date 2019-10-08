Panthers' Cam Newton: Ditches walking boot

Newton was spotted without a walking boot on his left foot Tuesday and is expected to work out on the side during the Panthers' practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers won't release their first practice report of Week 6 until Wednesday, so the extent of Newton's activity may not fully be known until then. In any case, the fact that Newton has ditched his boot amounts to a meaningful step forward in the recovery process and keeps hope alive for a potential return Sunday against the Buccaneers in London. Given that Carolina will have a bye following the game against Tampa Bay, however, it's quite likely that Newton misses another contest before preparing for a return to action for the Panthers' Week 8 matchup with the 49ers on Oct. 27.