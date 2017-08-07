Panthers' Cam Newton: Doctors pleased with progress

Newton's (shoulder) doctors are pleased with his progress through rehab despite him not throwing during practice last week, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Newton threw for the first time in a week Sunday when he played catch with a team trainer. Despite the time he took off to rest his surgically repaired shoulder, however, Newton seems to be right on schedule with his rehab. It remains to be seen whether Newton will return to the field to throw to his teammates this week, but the Panthers still have ample time to increase his workload ahead of Week 1, which is the most important date the quarterback has in mind.