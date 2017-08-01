Panthers' Cam Newton: Doesn't throw Tuesday

After noting some soreness in warm-ups, Newton (shoulder) didn't throw during Tuesday's practice, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Newton was also held out of the final two session of team drills Sunday due to fatigue in his shoulder, which was surgically-repaired in March. That said, coach Ron Rivera indicated that the team was simply being cautious with Newton and that there is no need to push the QB at this stage of training camp. The signal-caller's participation level in Wednesday's practice has yet to be determined, with Derek Anderson having handled most of the first-team reps Tuesday in Newton's absence.