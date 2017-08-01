Panthers' Cam Newton: Doesn't throw Tuesday
After noting some soreness in warm-ups, Newton (shoulder) didn't throw during Tuesday's practice, ESPN's David Newton reports.
Newton was also held out of the final two session of team drills Sunday due to fatigue in his shoulder, which was surgically-repaired in March. That said, coach Ron Rivera indicated that the team was simply being cautious with Newton and that there is no need to push the QB at this stage of training camp. The signal-caller's participation level in Wednesday's practice has yet to be determined, with Derek Anderson having handled most of the first-team reps Tuesday in Newton's absence.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited to begin camp•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing to teammates again•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Protection at a premium this season•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Begins throwing again•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Likely won't throw during minicamp•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Will start throwing next week•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....