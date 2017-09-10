Panthers' Cam Newton: Erratic in season opener

Newton completed 14 of 25 pass attempts for 171 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 23-3 victory over the 49ers. He also rushed six times for three yards and fumbled once, but it was recovered.

Newton looked rusty Sunday, but perhaps that should've been expected in his first game back from offseason shoulder surgery. After all, he only played one offensive series in the preseason. Fortunately, Newton's miscues ultimately weren't that problematic playing against a porous 49ers defense that's coming off a historically bad 2016 campaign in which they allowed over 400 yards of offense per game. Things should be tougher next week against a Bills defense that allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards last season and limited Jets QB Josh McCown to 187 yards passing and zero scores in their season opener.