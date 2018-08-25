Panthers' Cam Newton: Escapes injury scare in Friday's victory

Newton completed 11 of 17 passes for 142 yards and rushed twice for 13 yards in Friday's 25-14 win over the Patriots in the third preseason game.

Newton's night was headlined by an injury scare after he dove head first on a run during Carolina's opening drive, resulting in him fumbling while landing awkwardly on his neck. The Panthers were able to recover the fumble, but Newton subsequently went to the team's injury tent for evaluation, forcing backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to fill in. Fortunately, Newton was able to return to the action after missing just four plays, and went on to finish the first half. In doing so, he performed quite well once again, continuing to show improved efficiency under new coordinator Norv Turner. So far this preseason, he's connected on 26 of 38 passes for 315 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Always unlikely to play in the last exhibition outing, Newton's injury scare should only provide another reason to sit him, as the Panthers will be relieved they escaped a more serious situation.