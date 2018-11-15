Panthers' Cam Newton: Estimated as limited participant
The Panthers estimated Newton (shoulder) as a limited participant for Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Due to rainy weather in the area, Carolina opted for a walk-through session rather than a true practice for their second session of the week. As a result, Newton didn't receive his planned allotment of reps, though coach Ron Rivera suggested that the health of the quarterback's right shoulder isn't a real concern heading into Sunday's matchup with Detroit. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer, Rivera said Newton would have thrown Thursday if the team practiced, so expect the signal-caller to simply push that activity back a day and avoid an injury designation this weekend.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Puts in limited session Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws pair of touchdowns in blowout loss•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready for Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited at walkthrough Monday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws for pair of scores in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...