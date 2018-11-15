Panthers' Cam Newton: Estimated as limited participant

The Panthers estimated Newton (shoulder) as a limited participant for Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Due to rainy weather in the area, Carolina opted for a walk-through session rather than a true practice for their second session of the week. As a result, Newton didn't receive his planned allotment of reps, though coach Ron Rivera suggested that the health of the quarterback's right shoulder isn't a real concern heading into Sunday's matchup with Detroit. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer, Rivera said Newton would have thrown Thursday if the team practiced, so expect the signal-caller to simply push that activity back a day and avoid an injury designation this weekend.