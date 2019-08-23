Panthers' Cam Newton: Exits early with foot injury
Newton was forced out of Thursday's preseason tilt against the Patriots with a foot injury.
Newton sustained the injury after being sacked by Adam Butler. It's unclear how serious the injury is. Newton was scheduled for three or four drives in the contest after being held out of the previous two preseason games.
