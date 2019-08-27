Panthers' Cam Newton: Expected back for Week 1

Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday he has "no doubt" about Newton (foot) being ready for Week 1 against the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic report

Diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain, Newton was limited to side work Monday and Tuesday during practice. He'll be held out of Thursday's preseason finale against the Steelers, though he presumably wouldn't play even if he were healthy. Meanwhile, the Panthers have an ongoing backup quarterback battle between Kyle Allen, Will Grier and Taylor Heinicke.