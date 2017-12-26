Panthers' Cam Newton: Expected to play four quarters Week 17

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Newton and the rest of the team's starters would likely play the full game in the regular-season finale Dec. 31 against the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

After tying his season high with four touchdown passes in a Week 15 win over the Packers, Newton took a step back Sunday against the Buccaneers, throwing for only 160 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, though he contributed a score on a rushing attempt. Despite Newton's tepid performance, the Panthers escaped with a 22-19 victory in the contest to secure a playoff berth. Carolina still has plenty of incentive to go all out for a win in Week 17, as a victory and losses by the Saints and Vikings would guarantee the Panthers the NFC South crown and a first-round playoff bye, respectively. With that in mind, Newton's fantasy owners in leagues still active in Week 17 can probably keep the signal caller active without much concern about Rivera potentially turning the offense over to backup Derek Anderson at any point during the contest.