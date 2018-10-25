Panthers' Cam Newton: Expected to play Sunday
Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday "there is no doubt" that Newton will suit up Sunday versus the Ravens, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. "None at all," Rivera added.
Newton has upheld his "new normal" so far this week, practicing in a limited capacity both Wednesday and Thursday, per Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site. Both Rivera and offensive coordinator Norv Turner have termed Newton's shoulder injury as soreness and nothing more, but the issue may stem from a procedure in March of 2017 to repair a partial tear of the rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder. With assurances from Rivera that he'll be available Week 8, expect Newton to be cleared before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
