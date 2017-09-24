Panthers' Cam Newton: Expected to start Sunday
Newton (ankle, shoulder) is expected to start Sunday against the Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Newton is officially listed as questionable after being limited in practice this week, but his availability is obviously a big boost against a Saints defense that has really struggled against the pass early this season.
