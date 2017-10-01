Panthers' Cam Newton: Explodes for four total touchdowns
Newton completed 22 of 29 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and an interception while adding 44 yards and a rushing touchdown on eight carries in Sunday's 33-30 win at New England.
Newton took advantage of this favorable matchup, reaching 300 passing yards for just the second time since Week 6 of last season while throwing for more than two scores for the first time since Week 2 of that campaign. In addition to his rare prolific passing performance, the burly quarterback also scored on the ground for the second consecutive week. He's still averaging just 221 passing yards per game even after this effort, but Newton's ability to do damage as a runner keeps him in the QB1 mix most weeks.
