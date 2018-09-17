Panthers' Cam Newton: Feeling "fine" after big hit
Head coach Ron Rivera said Newton is doing "fine" after taking a bit hit in Sunday's game, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Newton took a vicious hit to the head from the Falcons' Damontae Kazee in Sunday's game which led to Kazee being ejected, but Newton was able to finish the contest, and was apparently no worse for the wear afterward. Barring any unforeseen symptoms throughout the week, expect Newton to be good to go for the Panthers' Week 3 matchup with the Bengals.
