Panthers' Cam Newton: Foot injury clouds Week 3 status
Newton aggravated a left foot injury in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers, leaving his status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals up in the air, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.
Coach Ron Rivera is expected to offer more information regarding Newton's condition at the conclusion of Tuesday's practice, which should provide more insight into the quarterback's potential to play this weekend. Newton's foot injury dates back to the third game of the preseason and may explain his uncharacteristic lack of involvement on the ground to date, as he's carried only five times for minus-2 yards through the first two weeks of the regular season. According to Max Henson of the Panthers' official site, Newton wasn't on the field for the team's practice Tuesday and was instead limited to rehab work.
