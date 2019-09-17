Panthers' Cam Newton: Foot injury confirmed by GM
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney confirmed that Newton aggravated a left foot injury in the Week 2 loss to Buccaneers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. "We will see how it goes," Hurney said, when asked about Newton's availability for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.
Hurney labeled Newton as day-to-day, but the GM's comments don't inspire a ton of confidence in the signal-caller's ability to suit up Sunday in Arizona. Newton originally sprained his left foot in the third week of the preseason, resulting in him missing the exhibition finale before he returned to deliver two underwhelming starts in the Panthers' first two regular-season contests. The 30-year-old was restricted to rehab work during Tuesday's practice and may need to turn in at least a limited showing before the end of the week for the Panthers to have any confidence in him playing Sunday. Kyle Allen, who beat out rookie Will Grier for the top backup job in training camp, would presumably be in line to start Week 3 if Newton can't go.
