Panthers' Cam Newton: Full practice Thursday
Newton (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
A regular on the injury report this season in order to maintain his right throwing shoulder, Newton hasn't entered game day with a designation since Week 3. After Thursday's uninhibited session, expect the same this time around as he prepares for a Buccaneers defense that has allowed 294.8 yards per game and 11 touchdown passes through six contests this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Three turnovers without a touchdown in Week 7•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns to full practice•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited again Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws three picks in loss•
-
WR Dynasty rankings update
It's hard enough to put together Dynasty rankings when you feel confident in a player's future....
-
Best Week 8 streaming options
It's a monster week of byes, which means we have to dig a little deeper for streaming opti...
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings talks about the incredible rookie running back class of 2017 and how fast the...
-
What You Missed: Thomas nursing knee
There's a ton of wide receiver news to sort through Thursday morning. Here's the latest from...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...