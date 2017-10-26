Panthers' Cam Newton: Full practice Thursday

Newton (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

A regular on the injury report this season in order to maintain his right throwing shoulder, Newton hasn't entered game day with a designation since Week 3. After Thursday's uninhibited session, expect the same this time around as he prepares for a Buccaneers defense that has allowed 294.8 yards per game and 11 touchdown passes through six contests this season.