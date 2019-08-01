Panthers' Cam Newton: Gets a day off
Newton will receive another planned day off Thursday to rest his shoulder, David Newton of ESPN reports.
There doesn't appear to be any real cause for concern here, as Newton will get the day off alongside fellow offensive veterans Greg Olsen and Christian McCaffrey. Look for Newton to continue receiving regular rest days during camp as part of a plan laid out by the Panthers training staff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Select Sanu
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fournette vs. Cook: Who is the pick?
Dave Richard takes you step by step on how to compare two injury-prone running backs, and gives...
-
Running back tells from PFF grades
Pro Football Focus has experts grading every play of every game, and the results from last...
-
Fantasy football: Impact of new coaches
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Dead Zone RB fades, 11 late targets
Ben Gretch applies his new metric TRAP and his look at the Running Back Dead Zone to identify...