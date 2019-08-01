Panthers' Cam Newton: Gets day off
Newton will receive another planned day off Thursday to rest his shoulder, David Newton of ESPN reports.
There doesn't appear to be any real cause for concern here, as Newton will get the day off alongside fellow offensive veterans Greg Olsen and Christian McCaffrey. Look for Newton to continue receiving regular rest days during camp as part of a plan laid out by the Panthers training staff.
