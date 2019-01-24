Panthers' Cam Newton: Gets shoulder scoped
Newton underwent what was described as a successful arthroscopic procedure on his right (throwing) shoulder Thursday, the Panthers' official site reports.
The report adds that the QB's rehab process will begin immediately, but at this time there hasn't been an estimated time of recovery for Newton. Given the timing of the procedure, Newton has a good deal of time to recover in advance of training camp, but it's unclear at this stage when he'll be able to resume football activities.
