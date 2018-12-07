Panthers' Cam Newton: Good to go Sunday

Newton (shoulder) practiced again Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Coach Ron Rivera raised some alarms Wednesday when he wouldn't commit to Newton being available this weekend, but it seems the Panthers just wanted to see how the quarterback looked in practice the subsequent two days before signing off on him playing. Newton went through limited activity Thursday before he resumed throwing passes Friday, with Rivera relaying afterward that the quarterback looked "fine," per David Newton of ESPN.com. While Newton should be able to fight through the lingering soreness in his right shoulder and finish out the season on the field, he acknowledged earlier in the week that another surgery might be necessary in the offseason. Newton still looks like a viable weekly starting option even in shallow settings, but it's fair to have some level of apprehension about his prospects coming off his worst outing of the campaign in Week 13. Facing off against a wretched Buccaneers pass defense, Newton completed 28 of 41 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns, but tossed four interceptions -- matching his combined total from the preceding seven contests -- in a losing effort.