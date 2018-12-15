Panthers' Cam Newton: Good to go Week 15

Newton (shoulder) practiced fully Saturday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Saints.

Newton's progression to full practice suggests that he was able to throw Saturday without any complications after the Panthers prevented him from doing so Thursday and Friday. It was merely preventative maintenance to limit the strain on Newton's surgically repaired right shoulder, which has been acting up in recent weeks. The Panthers are optimistic that Newton won't require a follow-up procedure for the shoulder during the offseason, so the expectation is that he'll be available to start the team's final three games of the regular season as the team vies for a playoff spot.

