Play

Panthers' Cam Newton: Healthy for Sunday

Newton (shoulder) is not listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Detroit, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers have been limiting Newton's practice reps all season, hoping to keep his surgically repaired throwing shoulder in top condition. He'll have his full complement of weapons Sunday in Detroit, as Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and Curtis Samuel (back) were also removed from the final injury report.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories