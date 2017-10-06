Panthers' Cam Newton: Healthy for Sunday
Newton (shoulder) is not listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Detroit, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The Panthers have been limiting Newton's practice reps all season, hoping to keep his surgically repaired throwing shoulder in top condition. He'll have his full complement of weapons Sunday in Detroit, as Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and Curtis Samuel (back) were also removed from the final injury report.
