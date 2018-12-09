Panthers' Cam Newton: Held without TD by Browns

Newton completed 26 of 42 passes for 265 yards and an interception while adding 23 yards on five carries in Sunday's 26-20 loss to Cleveland.

Both of Carolina's touchdowns were scored by running back Christian McCaffrey, as the Browns kept Newton without a rushing or passing score, snapping an 11-game streak with multiple touchdowns passes for the mobile quarterback. He'll look to start a new such streak in Week 15 against an exploitable Saints secondary, assuming Newton's bothersome shoulder doesn't flare up.