Panthers' Cam Newton: Helps gut out tough victory Sunday

Newton (shoulder) completed 20 of 32 passes for 228 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills. He also gained 27 yards on five rushes.

Newton's solid final line belied the physical pounding he took, one that saw him get brought down on six occasions and, per Craig Reed of the Associated Press, finish the contest with a twisted ankle. He connected with seven different pass catchers and showed strong rapport with both Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess, logging 10 completions for 145 yards on the combined 15 occasions in which he targeted the duo. Newton also upped both his completion percentage (56.0 to 62.5) and yards per attempt (6.84 to 7.13) over those he'd compiled in the opener, with his failure to put any touchdowns on the board the one major fantasy blemish on his afternoon. While the expected multi-week absence of Greg Olsen (foot) does leave Newton without one of his most trusted weapons, his ability to spread the ball around and also supplement his numbers with his legs figure to help keep his production at a solid level. Assuming the ankle injury is nothing serious, he'll look to exploit a favorable Week 3 home matchup against the Saints' beatable defense.