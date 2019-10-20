Panthers' Cam Newton: 'Highly unlikely' for Week 8
While Newton (foot) hasn't been ruled out for the Panthers' next game Oct. 27 against the 49ers, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that it's "highly unlikely" the quarterback will be ready to play in Week 8.
Though recent reports have suggested Newton is on tap to resume practicing coming out of the Panthers' Week 7 bye, La Canfora relays that there's a "sense" that the 30-year-old's recovery from the left foot sprain will still require multiple weeks of rehab, practice and increased conditioning before Carolina is convinced that he's 100 percent. The fact that Kyle Allen has led Carolina to a 4-0 record in Newton's absence affords the Panthers some extra leeway in proceeding carefully with their franchise signal-caller, who first injured his foot in the third week of the preseason. La Canfora also notes that a source has told him that it's "not an absolutely certainty" Newton returns as Carolina's starter once he gains clearance, so Allen's play in Week 8 and any further action that may follow could influence the Panthers' decision.
