Panthers' Cam Newton: Hindered by right shoulder injury
Newton was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a right shoulder injury, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
During individual drills, Newton was wearing a wrap or sleeve on his right throwing arm but handled most of his typical throws, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. That said, Newton was unable to take on his normal workload throughout, hence the 'limited' tag. Coach Ron Rivera touched on Newton after the session. "General soreness," Rivera told Voth. The current regimen may become Newton's "new normal," as it was a season ago. He doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Ravens, but his status bears watching as the week goes on.
