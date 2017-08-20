Panthers' Cam Newton: Hoping to play Thursday
Newton (shoulder) will increase his throwing this week with hopes of playing in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton took part in joint practices with the Titans on Wednesday and Thursday, throwing in 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 drills but missing out on 11-on-11 work. While coach Ron Rivera said he'd be comfortable playing Newton in Week 1 even if the quarterback misses the entire preseason, the Panthers obviously would prefer to at least get a brief glimpse of their signal caller in a game setting before the season starts. The team will see how Newton performs in practice this week before making any decisions regarding his Thursday availability.
