Panthers' Cam Newton: Increases throwing range

Newton (shoulder) increased his throwing range to approximately 20 yards Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Newton also threw to moving targets rather than stationary ones, but he still has a ways to go before he's cleared to practice with teammates. It should happen early in training camp, if not at the very beginning, as he'll have time to build up arm strength over the next six weeks. Based on pictures circulating around Twitter, Newton appears to have successfully lost weight in the offseason with help from a new trainer and a vegan diet.

More News
Our Latest Stories