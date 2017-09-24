Panthers' Cam Newton: Intercepted three times in loss

Newton (ankle/shoulder) completed 17 of 26 passes for 167 yards and three interceptions in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints. He also rushed three times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Newton scored Carolina's lone touchdown with a three-yard run during the third quarter, but it was otherwise another underwhelming early-season performance. While having tight end Greg Olsen (foot) sidelined figured to adversely impact the passing game, Newton lost his next-favorite target, Kelvin Benjamin, to a knee injury during the first half. For someone still working back to form from his own injury, Newton's situation is hardly ideal, and his three interceptions Sunday only add to the Panthers' troubles.