Panthers' Cam Newton: IR stint not ruled out

Coach Ron Rivera said, "We'll see," when asked whether Newton (foot) will be placed on injured reserve, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Newton has missed six consecutive games due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. After a recent visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, Newton doesn't have surgery in his imminent future, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Instead, Newton is "expected to need several weeks' more rest," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rivera's comments after Sunday's win against the Titans indicate the Panthers haven't ruled out an IR stint for Newton, which effectively would end his season. For the foreseeable future, though, Kyle Allen will continue to direct the offense in Newton's stead.