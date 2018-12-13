Panthers' Cam Newton: Kicks off week as limited participant

Newton (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

As a means to keep his right shoulder as fresh as possible, Newton didn't partake in throwing drills at the portion of practice open to the media, per David Newton of ESPN.com. If he abides by the same plan as last week, Newton will be listed as limited Friday before getting cleared on the final injury report of the week following an uncapped Saturday session. In the end, the aforementioned preparation is directed toward getting the Panthers on track as they're in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

