Panthers' Cam Newton: Light workout on tap

Newton (foot) is scheduled to do some light throwing at Monday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Newton wasn't spotted on the field for the start of the Panthers' session, but he's expected to arrive later in the day to fit in some work either in front of the media or behind the scenes. After being diagnosed with a left mid-foot sprain coming out of the Panthers' third preseason game, Newton has already been ruled out for Thursday's exhibition finale versus the Steelers and is instead turning his focus to the Sept. 8 matchup with the Rams in Week 1. Rodrigue notes that Newton will likely be present for team work in some fashion Thursday, when the Panthers' first-team offense will begin its preparation for Week 1 in earnest.