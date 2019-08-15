Panthers' Cam Newton: Likely available Friday

Newton likely will play in Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

During media availability Wednesday, coach Ron Rivera didn't say overtly that Newton and other high-profile Panthers will take the field, but he wants "to give everybody a shot to get out there on the field and work, including those guys." Newton didn't make an appearance in the team's exhibition opener, perhaps as a precautionary move after spending much of the offseason in recovery mode from January surgery on his right throwing shoulder. Assuming Newton gets the all-clear Friday, he's unlikely to operate for much more than one series.