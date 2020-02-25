Panthers' Cam Newton: Likely keeping starting job

The Panthers are expected to move forward with Newton (foot) as their starting quarterback, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There's some serious hedging language in the report, with Rapoport noting that "a lot can happen in the coming months," and also mentioning that Newton's foot is "several months" away from being game-ready. The Panthers expect their veteran QB to pass a physical in March, likely allowing for some degree of participation in the offseason program under new head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Newton will turn 31 in May as he enters the final season of a five-year, $103.8 million contract, hoping to rebound from the foot surgery he had in early-to-mid December. His presence on the roster won't necessarily prevent the Panthers from drafting or signing a young quarterback.