Panthers' Cam Newton: Likely keeping starting job
The Panthers are expected to move forward with Newton (foot) as their starting quarterback, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
There's some serious hedging language in the report, with Rapoport noting that "a lot can happen in the coming months," and also mentioning that Newton's foot is "several months" away from being game-ready. The Panthers expect their veteran QB to pass a physical in March, likely allowing for some degree of participation in the offseason program under new head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Newton will turn 31 in May as he enters the final season of a five-year, $103.8 million contract, hoping to rebound from the foot surgery he had in early-to-mid December. His presence on the roster won't necessarily prevent the Panthers from drafting or signing a young quarterback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Joe Burrow is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
2/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew makes their early picks for the top 2020 breakouts, including quarterbacks with...
-
Dynasty rankings, trade chart, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently at CBS Sports? You've come...